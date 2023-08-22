Police organise cultural event under Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign in Gool

Ramban, Aug 22: District Police Ramban organised a cultural event under the banner Meri Maati Mera Desh and also organised a civic action programme at Police Sub Division Gool on Tuesday.
In a statement Police said DIG Doda Kishtwar Ramban range Dr Sunil Gupta was the chief guest whereas SSP Mohita Sharma, and SDM, Gool Tanveer Ul Majeed were the guest of honour
A large number of students from KGBV, government and private schools participated in the cultural programme.
Later under its Civic Action Programme books, wheel chairs, tri cycles and electric blankets were distributed among aspiring students, widows of the area, old age people and specially-abled people.
They aim of organizing the Civic Action Program (CAP) was to remember the sacrifices of brave hearts who gave their lives for “our tomorrow, and increased cooperation between the public and police.”
A certificate and award ceremony was held where participating schools, and others were awarded and encouraged for good work.