Police recover 70 kg poppy straw in Ramban

Police sources said, during naka checking at Police check post-Ramban a Police team of Police Station Ramban intercepted a Jammu-bound truck bearing registration no JK22A-7997, during the search 70 kg of poppy straw was recovered from the vehicle.

Police said the driver of the vehicle identified as Shakeel Ahmed Bhat resident of Chaki Haji, tehsil Keygam, district Shopian, Kashmir was arrested.