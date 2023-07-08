Police recover 70 kg poppy straw in Ramban

Ramban, July 7: Ramban police arrested a truck driver after they recovered 70 kilogram poppy straw from his vehicle during a naka checking at Police check post-Ramban on Srinagar- Jammu National Highway.
Police sources said, during naka checking at Police check post-Ramban a Police team of Police Station Ramban intercepted a Jammu-bound truck bearing registration no JK22A-7997, during the search 70 kg of poppy straw was recovered from the vehicle.
Police said the driver of the vehicle identified as Shakeel Ahmed Bhat resident of Chaki Haji, tehsil Keygam, district Shopian, Kashmir was arrested.
SHO, Police Station Ramban Inspector Nayeem Matoo said a case under under sections 8/15 NDPS Act was registered at Police Station Ramban.
Police said arrest and recovery were made under the supervision of SSP, Mohita Sharma, and DySP, headquarters, Om Parkash.