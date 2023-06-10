Police search HM terrorist’s house in J&K's Kishtwar

During the search, evidence was seized, which will be investigated to determine the accused person's involvement in anti-national activities and terrorism, leading to judicial proceedings.

Furthermore, SSP Kishtwar Poswal revealed that all supporters and associates of the terrorists found involved during the investigation will also face prosecution.

The police officer urged the general public to share any information about the presence of anti-national elements (ANEs) by contacting the numbers 9905154100 and 97972 86841. Informants will be suitably rewarded, and their identities will be kept strictly confidential, he added.