Police search HM terrorist’s house in J&K's Kishtwar

Jammu, June 10: Police conducted an extensive search operation today at the residence of an active Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist in Kishtwar district, officials said.
According to SSP Kishtwar, Khalil Ahmad Poswal, a house search warrant was obtained from the NIA court in Jammu for Case FIR Number 1 of 2022, registered at Police Station Dachhan under sections 13/18/19/20/39/UAPA, 7/25 I.A Act, 4/5 Explosive Substance Act.
"The search was conducted at the residential house of Muddasir Ahmed, an active member of the HM outfit and son of Tariq Hussain Gainoo, residing in Tander Dachhan," stated the SSP.
During the search, evidence was seized, which will be investigated to determine the accused person's involvement in anti-national activities and terrorism, leading to judicial proceedings.
Furthermore, SSP Kishtwar Poswal revealed that all supporters and associates of the terrorists found involved during the investigation will also face prosecution.
The police officer urged the general public to share any information about the presence of anti-national elements (ANEs) by contacting the numbers 9905154100 and 97972 86841. Informants will be suitably rewarded, and their identities will be kept strictly confidential, he added.