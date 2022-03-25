Police seize 25 sleepers of Deodar in Ramban

Police said information was received on Wednesday night in Police Post Ukhral through reliable sources that some wooden sleepers have been dumped in a residential shed (Kotha) at Prakar Bhingala,in Ukhral tehsil of Ramban district.

After getting information in charge Police Post Ukhral along with other police officials and Naib tehsildar Sushil Kumar Sharma reached the spot and seized sleepers (size 10x10x5 ft ) of Deodar.