Poppy cultivation destroyed in Marmat, Bhalla areas of Doda

Ramban: The Doda Police destroyed illegal cultivation of poppy crops in Marmat and Bhalla areas and registered two separate cases at police stations Doda and Bhadarwah on Thursday.

Police sources said police posts of Goha, Marmat, Doda, and Bhalla Bhadrawah received specific information that some unknown farmers had cultivated poppy crops on their land at village Racho Rote area Marmat and in village Bhasti of tehsil Bhalla.