Portion of under construction highway tunnel collapses in Ramban

A police official while confirming the incident said that a team of Ramban police has been deputed to the spot and that no loss of life has been reported.

He said that the NT 01 (new tunnel no 01) has caved in at a distance of about 100 meters from Ramban side. A portion measuring around 5x15 meters has collapsed, he added.

“There was no arrangement of light in the under construction tunnel and temporary lights were installed only after police reached the spot at arround 10 pm Saturday,“ he added.