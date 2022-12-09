Power supply restored inside Chenani Nashri tunnel; traffic resumes after 4 hours

An official informed Greater Kashmir that the Chenani-Nashri tunnel was closed at 12 noon on Friday for traffic movement due to a scheduled power shutdown.

He said the power supply was restored by the JPDCL at 3.58 pm and traffic resumed through the tunnel at 4.12 pm. Traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Friday, Jammu-Srinagar NH 44 remained blocked for six hours and 54 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri tunnel. There was a breakdown of three heavy motor vehicles at various locations on NH-44, they said.