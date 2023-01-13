Power supply to several Ramban areas remains disrupted

Ramban, Jan 13: Electricity supply remained disrupted in various areas of Ramban district since Friday morning the JPDCL could not restore the supply till late Friday evening.
The most affected areas are the Pogal Paristan areas of Ramsu, Banihal, and Gool subdivision and some adjoining areas of Ramban.
The officials of the Jammu Power Development Corporation Limited Sub division Ramban, Ramsu, Banihal, and Gool confirmed disruption of electric supply to some areas due to the snag /fault in HT transmission lines which occurred due to rain and snowfall since Friday morning.
A group of consumers of the Digdool area complained that despite paying electric dues /fees we are not getting proper electricity and service to our satisfaction in harsh weather.
They also alleged that these officials of the power department are passing the buck from one to another to hoodwink innocent consumers of the Ramban sub-division.
Engineers of JPDCL Sub Division Ramban, Ramsu, and Ukhral confirmed disruption of electricity in some areas of their jurisdiction due to inclement weather however they said that concerned linemen are on job for rectifying the faults which have occurred due to rain and snowfall which lashed the area since Friday morning.
Incessant rains are hampering restoration work for our staff, an engineer of JPDCL Ramban told Greater Kashmir.