Power supply to several Ramban areas remains disrupted

The most affected areas are the Pogal Paristan areas of Ramsu, Banihal, and Gool subdivision and some adjoining areas of Ramban.

The officials of the Jammu Power Development Corporation Limited Sub division Ramban, Ramsu, Banihal, and Gool confirmed disruption of electric supply to some areas due to the snag /fault in HT transmission lines which occurred due to rain and snowfall since Friday morning.