Prevention of domestic violence | GDC Ramban hosts awareness workshop

The workshop commenced with a warm welcome address delivered by Prof. Vijay Sharma, highlighting the significance of the event. Advocate Kiran Thakur, a prominent legal expert in the field, took on the role of the resource person for the workshop.

Advocate Kiran Thakur acquainted the students about legal enlightenment on domestic violence laws. The impactful event witnessed active participation of 90 students who eagerly gathered to enhance their understanding of this critical societal concern.