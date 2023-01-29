Probe demanded into death of 4 of a family

Ramban, Jan 29: The last rites of four members of a family who were found dead under mysterious circumstances on Saturday in a far-flung and snow-covered Balihote village of Ramban were performed on Sunday.
Police said after conducting a post-mortem of the deceased couple and their two daughters in the mortuary of the district Hospital and after completing other legal formalities, the bodies were handed over to legal heirs on Sunday.
The last rites of all four were performed at the cremation ground Khow Bagh Ramban.
Meanwhile, the lone survivor son Yogesh Singh of the family whose four family members were found dead in mysterious circumstances in the snow-covered Balihote village of Ramban demanded a thorough probe into the mysterious deaths.
Yogesh Singh was not present in the house when his incident happened he has appealed to senior police officers for a proper investigation of the case
He questioned how it is possible that all four members died simultaneously. He suspects some foul play behind deaths.
Police have already started inquest proceedings at Police Station Ramban.