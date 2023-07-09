Programme for utilising digital techniques for immunisation services organised in Doda

Doda: A one-day district-level workshop cum training of staff to scale up the U- WIN and Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) 5.0 was today organised by the Family Welfare Department in the District Training Centre Khellani Doda.

The workshop cum training was held under the supervision of Dy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Om Kumar Bhagat and was attended by District Immunization Officer, Dr Versha Sharma; Block Medical Officers (All), Medical Officers, DAC, DMEIO Doda, VCCM; BMEO NHM, BACs, LHVs, JHIs, Ext. Educators, Incharge BVSs, DEOs and Vaccinators of the District.

The Dy CMO, in his keynote address, said that the Government of India has launched special campaigns to ensure health and safety for all citizens by promoting universal and equitable access to basic and essential services.

He said MOHFW’s plan was to build a third pillar based on existing eVIN and CoWIN platform for digitalising the routine immunization services in the country through the U-WIN portal, a digital solution to facilitate tracking of every pregnant woman, new born child and adolescent for vaccination.