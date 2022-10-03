Programme on Eat Right Challenge held in Kishtwar

Kishtwar: Under Eat Right Challenge 2, Activity D4 , the team of Enforcement Officers of Food Safety DFCO, Kishtwar led by Assistant Commissioner, Taraq Ahmad Butt today conducted one to one demonstration for the sellers on the quality of Millets, it's recipes and health benefits.
Pertinent to mention here that district Kishtwar is known for production of Millets & there are three types of millets grown in the district. Amongst them are Finger Millet, with local name Mandwa kundroo, which is found in Bida Mahseni, Karthei Padder and Mansu Padder. Another Millet is Foxtail, found at Massu Padder and third one is Millet proso, with local name Cheena white Millet, Hog Millet or Khasif Millet grown & found at Marmulla Chattroo Kishtwar.
The DFCO team briefed shopkeepers about the health benefits of local grown millets/China mille.
During demonstration, he described that it is an egg shaped fertile floret and its shell is hard, shiny which firmly covers the seed.
Elaborating further, he informed that millets has amazing health benefits as it strengthens Nervous System because it contains lecithin, lowers Bad cholesterol due to presence of phytic acid and it has HDL (Good Cholesterol properties) with magnesium rich composition which is good for Heart, prevents Celiac Disease because it is Guletin free, is good for type 2 Diabetes, regulates blood Glucose level and prevents skin disease (Phellegra) due to presence of vitamin B3 (Niacin).
Besides, it was informed that Millets being anti-oxidant is known for its anti-wrinkle properties. Furthermore, the DFCO officer explained the various dishes made from millets and the ideal method to store it.
The Food Officer said that this Food has immense health benefits and must be consumed regularly to stay healthy. He also said that it is getting extinct, so being a magic cereal he stressed on its high scale procurement and production.