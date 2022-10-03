Programme on Eat Right Challenge held in Kishtwar

Kishtwar: Under Eat Right Challenge 2, Activity D4 , the team of Enforcement Officers of Food Safety DFCO, Kishtwar led by Assistant Commissioner, Taraq Ahmad Butt today conducted one to one demonstration for the sellers on the quality of Millets, it's recipes and health benefits.

Pertinent to mention here that district Kishtwar is known for production of Millets & there are three types of millets grown in the district. Amongst them are Finger Millet, with local name Mandwa kundroo, which is found in Bida Mahseni, Karthei Padder and Mansu Padder. Another Millet is Foxtail, found at Massu Padder and third one is Millet proso, with local name Cheena white Millet, Hog Millet or Khasif Millet grown & found at Marmulla Chattroo Kishtwar.

The DFCO team briefed shopkeepers about the health benefits of local grown millets/China mille.