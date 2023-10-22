Progress of fisheries projects reviewed

Kishtwar: Director Fisheries, Mohammad Farooq Dar, conducted an extensive tour of District Kishtwar, to oversee the progress of Fisheries Developmental Projects associated with various Hydel Power Projects under the Environment Management Plan (EMP).

He began by reviewing the Trout Rearing Unit Bhata, Warwan, established under the EMP of the Pakal Dul Hydro Electric Power Project, emphasising the need for expediting pending work to meet the project's timeline. Projects under EMP of Kiru, Kawar and Karthai-II were also evaluated, including the proposed Trout Farm site at Kijai, Paddar, under the Kiru Hydel project, with directives for expediting land acquisition. Identifying a central location for a feed mill in district Kishtwar was also advised.

The progress of the Trout Rearing Unit at Panchayat Gahan, Block Drabshalla, was scrutinised, with a focus on finalising project DPRs. The Director also inspected the Trout Rearing Unit at Sigdi, prioritising urgent works for unit functionality.

During the tour, the Director examined the operations at the Trout Fish Farm Mugal Maidan and suggested procuring Trout Seed from Trout Fish Farming Project Kokernag to enhance production at Trout Rearing Unit Mughalmaidan.

Monitoring private sector Trout rearing units, the Director interacted with private fish farmers, emphasising timely supply of trout fish seed and feed. Approximately 42,500 high-quality Trout seeds have been supplied to farmers, with the next consignment expected soon. Nine Trout raceways are targeted to be established in the District during 2023-24 under PMMSY and HADP.

The Director instructed officers to identify potential areas for more fisheries units in the private sector. Emphasis was placed on generating awareness, particularly among unemployed youth, to enter fisheries-related businesses. With the successful implementation of beneficiary-oriented schemes, more youth are adopting fish farming, providing livelihood opportunities and nutritional security. The Director highlighted the low labor-intensive nature of fish culture and its potential for improving socio-economic conditions. He was accompanied by the Chief Project Officer, Trout Fish Farming Project Kokernag and Assistant Director Fisheries, Kishtwar during the tour.