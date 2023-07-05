Progress of truck terminal, solid waste management plant reviewed in Doda

Doda, July 5: Deputy Commissioner, Vishesh Mahajan, along with Executive Officer MC, Yousuf Ul Umar and his team, on Wednesday inspected ongoing works on truck terminal, solid waste management plant and Material Recovery Facility (MRF) here at Akram Abad.
During the inspection, the DC reviewed the progress of the Material Recovery Facility (MRF) and the working of various machines installed for its full operationalization.
It was informed that a "Baling Machine, Shredder Machine and Conveyor belt has been installed for the disposal of single use plastic and making useful material out of it." It was informed that the MRF shall be made functional soon as the basic machinery and infrastructure have been put in place and the trial run of the machines is being conducted.
It is important to mention here that the main building and ground for the truck terminal has been built and is ready to be put to use.
"The Solid Waste Management Plant is fully functional, and all kinds of waste collected by the MC Doda by special vehicles is disposed of scientifically here. He instructed the concerned agencies to make the MRF operational at the earliest for effective management and recycling of the plastic waste. He further instructed the agencies to put in use the Truck Terminal constructed at a cost of around Rs1.5 crores for the convenience of the truck driver and to avoid the unnecessary parking of trucks on the roads creating traffic jams and congestion. "