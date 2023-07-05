Progress of truck terminal, solid waste management plant reviewed in Doda

During the inspection, the DC reviewed the progress of the Material Recovery Facility (MRF) and the working of various machines installed for its full operationalization.

It was informed that a "Baling Machine, Shredder Machine and Conveyor belt has been installed for the disposal of single use plastic and making useful material out of it." It was informed that the MRF shall be made functional soon as the basic machinery and infrastructure have been put in place and the trial run of the machines is being conducted.