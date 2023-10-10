Progress on construction of PMAY (U) houses for urban homeless reviewed in Doda

Doda: To review the implementation and progress under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY)-Urban, a meeting of the officers of the line departments was held on Tuesday here under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC), Vishesh Mahajan.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Additional District Development Commissioner, Pran Singh; Chief Planning Officer, Suresh Kumar; Executive Officers of MC Doda, Bhaderwah, and Thathri, besides Officers of the Housing Board and other concerned were present in the meeting.
The CPO presented a detailed appraisal of the implementation of the PMAY-Urban scheme in different parts of the District. The DC was apprised that as of date, as many as 480 houses have been completed so far in Municipal Council Doda and the twin Municipal Committees of Bhaderwah and Thathri. It was further given out that more than 1036 houses are at different phases of construction.
The meeting was also apprised about the release of first, second, and third installments in favour of beneficiaries who have started construction of their houses under PMAY (U) in the district.
The DC was also apprised that an amount of Rs 15 crore has been disbursed to date in the accounts of genuine beneficiaries after following due procedure and multilevel verification.
PMAY-U has been launched by the government to provide ease of living to weaker sections in urban areas.
The DC has directed the concerned Officers to ensure the completion of ongoing works by December 31, 2023.
He has instructed the officers to visit personally the construction sites and make arrangements for online inspection of some of the under-construction houses under PMAY-U.
The DC asked the concerned to ensure that the scheme guidelines are followed in letter and spirit so that all genuine eligible beneficiaries benefit under the PMAY-U scheme in the District.
He impressed upon the field functionaries to follow the robust mechanism already put in place to ensure immediate verification and processing of cases at each stage of construction and consequent disbursement of payments to the verified beneficiaries under the scheme.