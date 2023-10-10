Progress on construction of PMAY (U) houses for urban homeless reviewed in Doda

Doda: To review the implementation and progress under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY)-Urban, a meeting of the officers of the line departments was held on Tuesday here under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC), Vishesh Mahajan.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Additional District Development Commissioner, Pran Singh; Chief Planning Officer, Suresh Kumar; Executive Officers of MC Doda, Bhaderwah, and Thathri, besides Officers of the Housing Board and other concerned were present in the meeting.

The CPO presented a detailed appraisal of the implementation of the PMAY-Urban scheme in different parts of the District. The DC was apprised that as of date, as many as 480 houses have been completed so far in Municipal Council Doda and the twin Municipal Committees of Bhaderwah and Thathri. It was further given out that more than 1036 houses are at different phases of construction.