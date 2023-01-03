Progress on Panchayat Electoral Roll Revision reviewed

Among others, Deputy District Election Officer, Ramban, Lal Chand, ACD, Ashok Singh, BDOs and other concerned attended the meeting.

After reviewing the progress made by the BDOs in their respective blocks, the DPEO exhorted them and others concerned to expedite the pace of registration to achieve the target well in time. It was informed that different awareness and informative activities like pledge-taking ceremonies, rallies, debates and announcements are being held at the local level across the district under SVEEP programme in which hundreds of locals, officials of RDD, and PRIs participated.