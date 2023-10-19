Progress under JJM reviewed in Kishtwar

Kishtwar: Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, DrDevansh Yadav today chaired weekly review meeting to assess the advancements made under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in the district.

The focus was on reviewing the ongoing Water Supply schemes, with a detailed Sub Division and scheme-wise analysis.

The Deputy Commissioner directed all executing agencies and contractors to mobilize resources to accelerate the pace of work.

During the meeting, discussions unfolded regarding challenges impeding the progress, including specific attention to the Water Supply schemes Khandak, Trigam.

The Contractors were assigned specific targets, and the DC underscored the need for collaborative efforts between the Jal Shakti Department, contractors, revenue, and other stakeholders to resolve impediments.

The DC stressed the necessity of a target-driven approach for timely completion.

The concerned AEEs received directives to complete 25% of WSS Semana of Sub Division Kishtwar and WSS Chandali of SD Thatri by the end of October 2023. Similar urgency was emphasized for the Marpanyar Scheme.