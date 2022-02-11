Protest in Gool

Ramban, Feb 11: People of Gool, Ramban Friday held a protest demonstration against bifurcating and merging of sub division Gool into Banihal and Ramban assembly constituency.
They demanded separate Gool- Gandhari assembly constituency. Hundreds of people including leaders from all the mainstream political parties including District Development Council (DDC) Ramban.chairperson, Block Development Council s (BDCs) and elected Panchayat representatives of the sub division Gool except BJP participated in the protest rally.