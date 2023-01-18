Protests emerge in Ramban against eviction from govt land

Chairperson District Development Counsel Ramban Dr, Samshada Shan along with DCC members also expressed resentment against the eviction order issued by the government. They also submitted a resolution to Deputy Commissioner Ramban, for onward submission to Lieutenant Governor, Jammu, and Kashmir, Union Territory, Manoj Sinha. District Development Council Ramban unanimously passed a resolution with a request to the Lt.

Governor to issue directions to the concerned authorities for preventing any adverse action which is detrimental to the farmers/ landless people residing in villages. Earlier on Tuesday while addressing party workers at DalwahSangaldan, former minister and Apni Party state vice president Aijaz Khan urged the government of Jammu and Kashmir to review its order to retrieve state land from the people as it has spread panic among the marginalized and farmers across Jammu and Kashmir. Aijaz Khan said that the people are deeply concerned about the order issued by the Revenue Department to retrieve state land from the people across Jammu and Kashmir.