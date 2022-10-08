Protests erupt in Ramban after a 4-year-old child gets injured in road mishap

Ramban, Oct 8: Protests were taken out in Ramban after a boy received injuries in a road mishap.
Both parents and students blocked Srinagar Jammu National Highway and staged a protest demonstration at Ramban after a speedy car hit and injured a minor 4 th class school-going boy.
While he was crossing the NH-44 passing through the area to reach his School Saturday morning.
People held the contractor company Gammon India, NHAI, and administration responsible for the accident.
They said agencies failed in constructing a foot bridge on NH-44 passing through Chanderkote till date and raised slogans against the authorities.
Police sources said Anirudh Manhas, 9, son of Sunil resident of Gagwal village received grievous injuries when he was crossing the road (highway) to reach his school passing through
Chanderkote on Saturday morning. He was rushed to District Hospital Ramban for treatment.
As soon as the news of the accident spread local parents and students rushed to the spot and blocked the highway and staged a protest demonstration against the authorities for not conceding to the long pending demand of constructing a foot bridge and an underpass for safe crossing of commuters especially students in Chanderkote town.
They said due to the unavailability of foot bridges and underpass accidents happened in the past also.
They said “we have brought the matter to the notice of concerned construction agencies and authorities many times but to date, construction work on the foot bridge and underpass has not started.”
Later Additional Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Harbans Lal Sharma, Deputy Superintendent of Police headquarters Ramban Pardeep Singh Sen rushed to Chanderkote and pacified the protesters and assured them they will bring their grievances to the notice of concerned authorities.
On this assurance, the protesters dispersed from the spot, and traffic resumed after around 2 hours.
DSP headquarters Ramban, Pardeep Singh Sen said that the protesters were demanding the construction of a “foot fly-over bridge and underpass on NH-44 passing through the area for the safe crossing of commuters, and school children on NH-44 stretch passing through Chanderkote.”
He said a case was registered at Police Station Chanderkote for investigations.