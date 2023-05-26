Provide compensation to hailstorm hit farmers : Sajjad Shaheen

Banihal, May 26: National Conference leader and district president Ramban on Friday expressed anguish over the losses to the farmers due to the heavy hailstorm that lashed swaths of peripheral areas of Banihal. He demanded immediate relief to the affected families.
In a statement, Shaheen said that the heavy hailstorm that lashed the higher reaches of Banihal areas the other day has in particular affected various hamlets that include Mahoo, Mangit, Trigam, Kutji, Sarachi and some other villages the higher reaches of the district Ramban.
“The unusual spell of rain accompanied by gusty winds and hailstorms lashed many parts of Banihal on Thursday evening causing widespread damage to orchards particularly maize and other crops. The maize and vegetable growers bore the brunt of nature’s fury for the second time during the month after witnessing a similar devastation caused by nature’s fury a few weeks ago,”he said.