Public outreach camp conducted

Kishtwar, Feb 18: District Development Commissioner Kishtwar, Dr. Devansh Yadav today conducted a public outreach camp here at Government High School Sigdi Bhatta and listened and redressed the grievances of people. The DC sensitised the parents of Out of School Children (OOSC) about the “Back to School” programme under the project Talaash rolled out for the school dropouts and never enrolled children.