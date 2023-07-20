Pulwama terror attack | Forest employees of Chinab Circle hold protests

Bhaderwah: The forest employees of Chinab Circle held protests in their respective divisions including Bhaderwah, Doda, Ramban, Banihal, Batote and Kishtwar against the act of terrorists, who attacked the unarmed forest employees in Pulwama yesterday.

Protesting employees also observed two minutes silence to pay homage to Imran Yousuf Wani who succumbed to injuries after terrorist attack.

Showing solidarity with family of the deceased colleague and the injured forester, President of the Forest Employees Association, Mushtaq Ahmed e demanded immediate relief for the next to the kin of Imran Yousuf. He said, "Forest employees are the most vulnerable as despite being a part of belt force, we have been given just a stick to counter automatic weapons of mafia and terrorist."

"This is high time that, we should be provided with some weapon atleast for self defence," Mushtaq added.