Punjab driver dies in road mishap at Chanderkote

Ramban, Dec 19: The driver of a heavy vehicle (trailer) died on spot after his vehicle plunged into a gorge in Peera area of Chanderkote on the Srinagar Jammu National Highway previous night.
Police said a trailer bearing registration number HR08AC-2720 on its way to Kashmir from Udhampur went out of control of its driver and the vehicle rolled down. The driver of the vehicle died on the spot.
Police identified the deceased driver as Navneet Singh 35 son of Gian Singh resident of Bathinda Punjab.
SHO, Police Station Chanderkote, Inspector Padam Dev Singh while confirming the incident said that after conducting postmortem and other legal formalities the body of the deceased driver was handed over to legal heirs.
He said a case under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Chanderkote for further investigations.