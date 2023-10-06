Punjab resident arrested with contraband in Ramban

Police said In charge of Police Post Neel, of Ramsu Police Station, PSI, Simranpaul Singh intercepted a vehicle ( TATA Indigo) bearing registration number PB01B 0165 at Batoo, Neel. During the search of 11kg, Poppy straw recovered from a suspected passenger travelling in the vehicle.

Police said Ravi Paul, son of Guljari Lal resident of Chowgana, Jalandhar, Punjab was arrested.