Punjab resident arrested with contraband in Ramban

Ramban, Oct 6: Ramban police arrested a man after they recovered 11 kgs of contraband (poppy straw) from his possession at Batoo on the Chambalwass-Neel link road on Friday.
Police said In charge of Police Post Neel, of Ramsu Police Station, PSI, Simranpaul Singh intercepted a vehicle ( TATA Indigo) bearing registration number PB01B 0165 at Batoo, Neel. During the search of 11kg, Poppy straw recovered from a suspected passenger travelling in the vehicle.
Police said Ravi Paul, son of Guljari Lal resident of Chowgana, Jalandhar, Punjab was arrested.
SDPO, Banihal, Ajay Jamwal said a case FIR number 105 under sections 8/15 NDPS Act was registered at Police Station Ramsu. The arrest and recovery was made under the supervision of SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma.