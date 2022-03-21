PWD officer found dead in Banihal

Srinagar, Mar 21: An officer of the Public Works Department (PWD) was found dead at his residential house in Ramban district of Jammu division on Monday morning, official sources said.
They said that an AE of PWD identified as Jamsheed Ahmad Khan son of Ghulam Mohammad Khan, a resident of Hardbare Kaskoot was found dead in his residential house on Monday.
The body was later shifted to SDH Banihal for post-mortem purpose.
A police officer confirmed the incident and said Police has taken its cognizance and started investigation in this regard. ”The body has been handed over to his family members after completing medico-legal formalities," he added.