R-Day 2023 arrangements discussed

All the concerned departments were directed to put in place all the required arrangements before 24th January- the day of full dress rehearsal.

It was apprised that the function will be held in the New Bus Stand Kotli Bhadarwah, where National Flag will be unfurled at 9:55 am and the contingents of JKAP, NCC Senior Division, NCC Junior Division and Tinny Platoons from government/private schools shall perform March past parade. Besides, cultural programs will be performed by the students of different schools.