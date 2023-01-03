R-Day 2023 arrangements discussed

Bhaderwah, Jan 3: Additional Deputy Commissioner Bhadarwah, Dil Mir Choudhary today convened a meeting to discuss the arrangements for the celebration of Republic Day, 2023.
Discussions regarding security, first aid, sanitation, Fire and Emergency Services, seating arrangements, power and water supply and issuance of invitation cards were discussed in the meeting.
All the concerned departments were directed to put in place all the required arrangements before 24th January- the day of full dress rehearsal.
It was apprised that the function will be held in the New Bus Stand Kotli Bhadarwah, where National Flag will be unfurled at 9:55 am and the contingents of JKAP, NCC Senior Division, NCC Junior Division and Tinny Platoons from government/private schools shall perform March past parade. Besides, cultural programs will be performed by the students of different schools.
It was also decided that the day shall start with playing of Shenai Vadan by the Information Department Bhadarwah.
The full dress rehearsal of the programme will be held on 24th January, 2023.
The meeting was attended by ASP Bhadarwah, BMO Bhadarwah, representatives of 33BN & CRPF, Principal Boys HSS Bhaderwah, Principal Girls HSS Bhaderwah, AEE PMGSY, AEE PDD, AEE PHE, HDO besides representatives of various departments.