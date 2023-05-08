Raft capsizes; 13 tourists rescued in Reasi

Ramban, May 8: Thirteen tourists including five women from Uttar Pradesh, were rescued after their raft hit a pillar of the bridge and capsized in river Chenab in Reasi district of Jammu province on Monday afternoon.
All the tourists were wearing life jackets which saved them from drowning.
Police sources said a group of tourists from Uttar Pradesh (UP) after performing a pilgrimage at Mata Vaishno Devi Katra went to Shiv Khori, Reasi area for enjoying rafting in River Chenab.
They said a raft carrying tourists after hitting a pillar of bridge capsized and they fell into river Chenab. The sources said that soon after the incident a rescue operation was launched by the ratting operators and all 13 tourists were rescued timely.