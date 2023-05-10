Raft operators asked to adopt safety protocols in Reasi

Ramban, May 10: The District Administration Reasi has directed the raft operators in the district to adopt all safety protocols while operating their rafts for offering rides to the tourists in the river Chenab.
The directions were passed after 13 tourists, including five women from Uttar Pradesh, had a narrow escape after their raft hit a pillar of the bridge and capsized in river Chenab in the Reasi district of Jammu province on Monday afternoon. All the tourists were wearing life jackets which saved them from drowning.
On Tuesday Additional Deputy Commissioner Reasi Abdual Star held a detailed discussion with the raft ride providers, and operators and issued certain directions to them with regard to the observance of safety protocols.
They were directed to refrain from plying of rafts when there is a heavy flow of water in the river, during the rainy season, and also when warnings are issued by the NHPC authorities and district administration regarding the rise of water level due to the opening of floodgates of the Salal Power Station.
Besides, rafters were directed to furnish details with regard to name, address, registration with the Tourism department, and details of the safety equipment. The rafters were directed to put all safety measures in place for the safety of the tourists.
Raft operators assured that all necessary steps will be taken for the safety of the rafters as it is the source of earnings for unemployed youth and is also promoting adventure tourism in the area. Pertinent to mention here that as many as 14 rafters are involved in rafting activities in River Chenab in district Reasi which are carrying rafting from village Nambal to the famous religious spot of Dera Baba.