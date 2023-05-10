Raft operators asked to adopt safety protocols in Reasi

The directions were passed after 13 tourists, including five women from Uttar Pradesh, had a narrow escape after their raft hit a pillar of the bridge and capsized in river Chenab in the Reasi district of Jammu province on Monday afternoon. All the tourists were wearing life jackets which saved them from drowning.

On Tuesday Additional Deputy Commissioner Reasi Abdual Star held a detailed discussion with the raft ride providers, and operators and issued certain directions to them with regard to the observance of safety protocols.