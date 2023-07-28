Rain briefly disrupts vehicular traffic on Sgr-Jmu NH

Ramban, July 28: Following rain, vehicular traffic was disrupted for a brief period, due to mudslides and slippery road conditions at Dalwass near Nashri on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, which remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) on Friday.
Traffic authorities said that vehicular traffic on the highway was disrupted for 27 minutes due to a mudslide at Dalwass.
They said that the slow traffic movement was observed on the highway due to the breakdown of a few Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) and due to single-lane road stretches between Nashri and Banihal tunnels.
The officials at Traffic Police Headquarters Ramban said that after clearing the scheduled Amarnath convoy, hundreds of LMVs plied on either side of the highway.
They said that the traffic movement remained slow due to slippery road conditions at Dalwass and due to the breakdown of HMVs in the middle of the road, creating bottlenecks.
The officials said that slow traffic movement was observed on single-lane road stretches including the Mehar-Cafeteria stretch of the highway.
They said that the highway was open and HMVs headed towards Kashmir.
Meanwhile, the Traffic Department issued a fresh advisory for Saturday stating that subject to fair weather and good road conditions, LMVs carrying Amarnath Yatris and other passengers would be allowed to ply on either side of highway.
They said that after assessing the traffic and road conditions, HMVs would be allowed to ply towards Jammu on Saturday.