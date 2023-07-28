Rain briefly disrupts vehicular traffic on Sgr-Jmu NH

Traffic authorities said that vehicular traffic on the highway was disrupted for 27 minutes due to a mudslide at Dalwass.

They said that the slow traffic movement was observed on the highway due to the breakdown of a few Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) and due to single-lane road stretches between Nashri and Banihal tunnels.

The officials at Traffic Police Headquarters Ramban said that after clearing the scheduled Amarnath convoy, hundreds of LMVs plied on either side of the highway.