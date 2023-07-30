Ramban accident | Body recovered from river after 23 days

Police said the body of a road accident victim was recovered from river Chenab in the Khowbagh area of Ramban. They said the body was spotted by some passersby stuck in an accidental vehicle in the river and they informed police.

On getting information a police team led by SHO Police Station Ramban along with SDRF and local volunteers reached the spot and retrieved the body and the accidental vehicle. Later the body was shifted to the mortuary of the District Hospital for conducting post-mortem and other legal formalities.