Ramban accident | Body recovered from river after 23 days

Ramban, July 30: Ramban police with the help of SDRF and local volunteers recovered body of an accident victim from river Chenab in the Khowbagh area of Ramban on Sunday.
Police said the body of a road accident victim was recovered from river Chenab in the Khowbagh area of Ramban. They said the body was spotted by some passersby stuck in an accidental vehicle in the river and they informed police.
On getting information a police team led by SHO Police Station Ramban along with SDRF and local volunteers reached the spot and retrieved the body and the accidental vehicle. Later the body was shifted to the mortuary of the District Hospital for conducting post-mortem and other legal formalities.
The deceased was identified as Bharat Singh 52 resident of Teli Majra Seri, Ramban, driver of a vehicle (mini-load carrier Auto) bearing registration number JK19-9605 that had rolled down into river Chenab, near Mehar on the highway on July 7 resulting in three persons travelling in it also drowning in the fast-flowing river Chenab and went missing.
However, on Sunday the body of the driver and vehicle was recovered around 3 KM away from the accident spot. They said the body was found tied to the seat belt of the vehicle.
SHO, Police Station Ramban, Inspector Nayeem Matoo confirmed the report and said the body was handed over to the relatives for last rites after completing legal medico formalities Sunday afternoon.