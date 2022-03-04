Chenab Valley

Ramban accident victim succumbs

Photo: Mohammad Taskeen/GK
M M PARVAIZ

Ramban, Mar 4: The person who met with an accident at Ramban succumbed to his injuries on way to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H), Jammu, Police.

He was identified as Gulab Singh, son of Pyar Singh of Bajmasta, Ramban.

Singh along with two others received injuries after a cab (JK19 2928) rolled down a 250-feet deep gorge near Kanthi on MeharNeeraKanthi link road on Thursday.

Police said the driver of the vehicle Mashkoor Ahmad, son of GulMushtaq Ahmad of ChabbaDamote, and a passenger Nisar Ahmad, son of Muhammad Anwar of KaransoolDamote were admitted at District Hospital Ramban while Singh was referred to GMC&H, Jammu where he was declared dead on arrival.

His body was brought back to Ramban and handed over to his relatives for last rites, Police said.

