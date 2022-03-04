Ramban accident victim succumbs

Police said the driver of the vehicle Mashkoor Ahmad, son of GulMushtaq Ahmad of ChabbaDamote, and a passenger Nisar Ahmad, son of Muhammad Anwar of KaransoolDamote were admitted at District Hospital Ramban while Singh was referred to GMC&H, Jammu where he was declared dead on arrival.

His body was brought back to Ramban and handed over to his relatives for last rites, Police said.