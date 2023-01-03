Ramban Admin asks  people to update their Aadhaar data

Ramban, Jan 3: Deputy Commissioner, RambanMussarat Islam today appealed to the people of the district to keep their Aadhaar updated. The DC has urged Aadhaar holders, who have not updated their Aadhaar in the last over 8 years, to update Aadhaar with valid supporting documents of proof of identity and proof of address by visiting the nearest Aadhaar centres. Pertinent to mention here that in the past decade, the unique 12-digit identification number has emerged as a universally accepted proof of identity of residents in India. Keeping the documents updated in Aadhaar helps in ease of living, better service delivery, and enables accurate authentication.
It is in the interest of the people to keep their Aadhaars updated with current proof of identity and proof of address. A large number of Central and UT Government Schemes and Financial Institutions like Banks and NBFCs use Aadhaar to authenticate and onboard customers seamlessly.
The Deputy Commissioner further urged the people to update their mobile numbers, email id, and Aadhaar and also get the mandatory biometric update for children at the age of 5 and 15, done at the earliest.