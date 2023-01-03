Ramban Admin asks  people to update their Aadhaar data

Ramban, Jan 3: Deputy Commissioner, RambanMussarat Islam today appealed to the people of the district to keep their Aadhaar updated. The DC has urged Aadhaar holders, who have not updated their Aadhaar in the last over 8 years, to update Aadhaar with valid supporting documents of proof of identity and proof of address by visiting the nearest Aadhaar centres. Pertinent to mention here that in the past decade, the unique 12-digit identification number has emerged as a universally accepted proof of identity of residents in India. Keeping the documents updated in Aadhaar helps in ease of living, better service delivery, and enables accurate authentication.