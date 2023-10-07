Ramban Administration organises series of activities on Shiksha-ek-Sankalp

On the fifth day of “Sanklap Saptah” the Education Department in collaboration with RDD under the aegis of the Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mussarat Islam started the programme with an essay competition on “Digital Literacy and its Importance” in the schools. As many as 345 students participated in this competition which was held in the Primary and Middle Schools of the Block.

A painting competition was also organized in the schools in which more than 250 students participated. The participants who secured first positions in both the competitions were also awarded on the occasion.