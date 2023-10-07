Ramban Administration organises series of activities on Shiksha-ek-Sankalp

Ramban, Oct 7: District Administration, Ramban being organized a series of activities on the theme “Shiksha-ek-Sankalp” as part of the “Sanklap Saptah” at ABP, block headquarters Khari, besides ABDP blocks of the district.
On the fifth day of “Sanklap Saptah” the Education Department in collaboration with RDD under the aegis of the Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mussarat Islam started the programme with an essay competition on “Digital Literacy and its Importance” in the schools. As many as 345 students participated in this competition which was held in the Primary and Middle Schools of the Block.
A painting competition was also organized in the schools in which more than 250 students participated. The participants who secured first positions in both the competitions were also awarded on the occasion.
Different activities like Learning with Digital Cards, Debating Fun, Getting to know about our Bones & Muscles, Labour Day, Earth Day, Mothers Day, IT Quiz, Scholastic Book Fair, Staff Development Programme etc were organized under Learning with Joy- School Club Competitions.
The third activity that was organized under ‘Shiksha-ek-Sankalp’ theme was ‘Padhege Beti To Badheghi Beti’ with an objective towards promoting awareness about the rights of the girl child and to increase awareness on the importance of girl education, and their health and nutrition and also to promote the girls position in the society to make their living better among the society.
Later, an award ceremony was held where the best teachers of the Block were awarded as a token of recognition to their outstanding contributions in the field of education. These teachers have not only elevated the standard of education but have also positively impacted the lives of their students through unwavering dedication. During the award ceremony the meritorious students of Primary & Middle Schools were also awarded.