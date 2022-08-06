Ramban blast case cracked, two held: police

A police spokesman said that on 2 August, at around 0452 hrs some unidentified person(s) exploded a device near the police post. Two police personnel namely Follower Lal Singh 55/F & SPO Shakeel Ahmed 23/SPO sustained minor splinter injuries.

"The unknown terrorists taking advantage of the darkness fled from the spot. On this, a Case FIR No 69/2022 307/120-B/121 IPC, 4/5 Explosives Act was registered in Police Station Gool and investigation was taken up.

Soon after the incident, security forces including JKP, Army and CRPF launched a massive joint operation in Ind and adjoining areas of Gool in order to apprehend the person responsible for the attack, " police said.

"During the course of investigation, IO visited the spot along with FSL team and collected several evidences from the scene of crime including the traces of explosives used and footprints of terrorists. Also, a hand written piece of paper was found near the post which claimed the attack and it came to fore that J&K Ghaznavi Forces (JKGF) had claimed the responsibility for the attack, " it added.