Ramban flyover work | Ramban-Maitra link road to remain closed for 16 days from 18 May

Officials said the to-and-fro “foot, traffic movement on the link road from Bowali Bazar up to Municipal ward-6, Maitra via Jhula Bridge shall remain suspended from 18 May to 4 June.”

In this connection, District Magistrate, Ramban, Mussarat Islam has issued an order stating that based on the recommendation received from the Project Director, NHAI, PIU Ramban for halting traffic for executing high-precision works on 1.06-km Ramban Flyover over National Highway-44 in Ramban town and to safeguard the lives of pedestrians and passengers, “it is hereby ordered that the to-and-fro foot/ traffic movement on the link road from Bowali Bazar up to Municipal ward-6, Maitra via Jhula Bridge shall remain suspended.”