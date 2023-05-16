Ramban flyover work | Ramban-Maitra link road to remain closed for 16 days from 18 May

Ramban, May 16: To safeguard the lives of pedestrians and passengers, the Ramban-Maitra link road will remain closed for 16 days from Thursday for erecting and launching of girders on the 1.6-km Ramban Flyover on the Udhampur –Ramban section of National Highway-44 in Ramban town.
Officials said the to-and-fro “foot, traffic movement on the link road from Bowali Bazar up to Municipal ward-6, Maitra via Jhula Bridge shall remain suspended from 18 May to 4 June.”
In this connection, District Magistrate, Ramban, Mussarat Islam has issued an order stating that based on the recommendation received from the Project Director, NHAI, PIU Ramban for halting traffic for executing high-precision works on 1.06-km Ramban Flyover over National Highway-44 in Ramban town and to safeguard the lives of pedestrians and passengers, “it is hereby ordered that the to-and-fro foot/ traffic movement on the link road from Bowali Bazar up to Municipal ward-6, Maitra via Jhula Bridge shall remain suspended.”
The Ramban Traffic police authorities shall implement the orders in letter and spirit. “Further, Tehsildar Ramban shall be the Duty Magistrate w.e.f. from 18.05.2023 to 29.05.2023 and 31.05.2023 to 04.06.2023 respectively. Furthermore, Project Director, NHAI, PIU Ramban, shall submit reports regarding the execution of works during this period,” the order read.