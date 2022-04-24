Ramban panchayat faces water scarcity

Ramban, Apr 23: Residents of Seri panchayat in Ramban tehsil are facing acute water scarcity.
Residents said that the problem has increased in the last few weeks and people are without water supply as the field staff of PHE (Jal Shakti) Sub Division Ramban has failed to fix the damaged lines of the water supply schemes.
They said that the line which supplies water to the reservoir caters to over 400 people in the Seri panchayat of Ramban.
The inhabitants complain that the supply line developed some breaches a few days back and the line is yet to be repaired.
A local resident Hilal Ahmed said that during the scorching heat people have to fetch water from river Chenab which is around one kilometer away. “It is very difficult to fetch drinking water from a river or spring which is located away from our house,” he said.
Women of the area complained that they face countless problems to fetch drinking water.
People complained that they had brought the matter to the notice of Engineers of the Jal Shakti department Ramban, but no steps have been taken to resolve this problem.
Residents of the area have sought the intervention of DDC Ramban Mussarat Islam so that people of the area “may not suffer any more for want of water in the month of Ramadhan.”