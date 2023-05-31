Ramban Police arrest absconder after 16 years

Ramban, May 31: Ramban Police on Wednesday arrested an absconder who was evading arrest for the last 16-years.
Police sources said absconder Ghulam Mohiuddin resident of Sumbal Bala Tehsil Kangan, District Ganderbal was booked in case FIR No. 12 of 2007 under section 188/420/471 RPC at Police Station Banihal and was evading his arrest from the last sixteen years.
They said Senior Superintendent of Police, Ramban, Mohita Sharma constituted a special police team headed by Inspector Mohammad Afzal Wani and finally arrested the accused in Gund area of Kangan. Police said he will be produced before the court for judicial determination.