Ramban Police dismiss constable from service for unauthorised absence

Ramban, June 3: Police in Ramban dismissed a constable from service for prolonged unauthorised absence from duty, involvement in NDPS cases, and for his criminal record after following all the codal formalities on Saturday.
Police said considering the criminal record and the wilful prolonged absence from duties Arvind Kapoor was dismissed from the service.
District Police Office Ramban issued an order dismissing him from service on Saturday.
Police said Arvind Kapoor was booked in three FIRs in the years 2015, 2018, and 2023.
They said FIR, number 171 of 2015, and 65 of 2018 both under section 8/21/22/ 29 NDPS Act were registered against the constable at Police Station Bakshi Nagar, and he was recently arrested by police station Bakshi Nagar.
Police said the said constable was given multiple signals and various show cause notices were served through concerned police stations and newspapers, but every time he failed to join back the duties.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Mohita Sharma confirmed that Arvind Kapoor was dismissed from the service after following all the codal formalities.