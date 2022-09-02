Ramban police recover 2 hand grenades

Srinagar, Sep 2: Ramban police recovered two hand grenades from Jabbar woods in the Ind area of Gool on Friday.
Police said two hand grenades were recovered on the disclosure of main conspirator Showket Ali Laiwal son of Latief Laiwal resident of Thakrakot Reasi . He was involved in hurling a hand grenade on Police Post Ind, Gool on August 2, in this attack two police personnel sustained minor injuries.
Police said, Shokat Ali was arrested a few days back and was subjected to sustained questioning during which he confessed to being part of the conspiracy behind throwing explosives on security forces and disclosed that he had hidden two more live hand grenades in the Jabbar forest of Gool area.