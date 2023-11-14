Ramban police recover 3 kgs of cannabis

Ramban, Nov 14: Ramban Police recovered more than three kgs of cannabis which were lying abandoned at the snow-covered Sharwadhar ridge falling under Ramsu Police Station jurisdiction on Tuesday.

Police said a team of Police Post Ukhral led by PSI Ishan Sharma along with Army (12, RR) while patrolling at Sharwadhar ridge of Ukhral found two packets containing three kgs and 148 gm cannabis (Charas) kept by an unknown person under snow.

No person was arrested so far. A case FIR, 122 of 2023 under section 8/20 NDPS was registered at Police Station Ramsu for further investigations. The recovery of cannabis was made under the supervision of SSP, Ramban Mohita Sharma and other officers.