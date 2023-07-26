Ramban police rescue 914 bovine animals
Ramban, July 26: Ramban police rescued 914 bovine animals, registered 62 cases and booked 65 persons involved in bovine smuggling across the Ramban district during the last few days.
Police sources said on specific inputs regarding the illegal transpiration of bovine animals on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway 47 different vehicles were intercepted by the Batote, Chanderkote Ramban, Ramsu and Banihal stations
They said all these vehicles on their way to Srinagar from Jammu were found loaded with 766 bovine animals.
Police said these animals were kept in vehicles with utmost cruelty under unhygienic conditions and without any arrangements for food and water. They said apart from this 148 bovine animals were rescued which were being carried on foot for smuggling and illegal trade.
They said all these bovine animals were being transported to the valley without any valid permission of competent authority thereby rescuing a total of 914 bovine animals. Police said in this regard, 62 Cases were registered in, Police Station Ramban, Chanderkote, Batote, Banihal, Ramsoo, Gool and Dharamkund and Gool. They said 65 accused persons were booked in these cases.