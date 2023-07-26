Ramban police rescue 914 bovine animals

Police said these animals were kept in vehicles with utmost cruelty under unhygienic conditions and without any arrangements for food and water. They said apart from this 148 bovine animals were rescued which were being carried on foot for smuggling and illegal trade.

They said all these bovine animals were being transported to the valley without any valid permission of competent authority thereby rescuing a total of 914 bovine animals. Police said in this regard, 62 Cases were registered in, Police Station Ramban, Chanderkote, Batote, Banihal, Ramsoo, Gool and Dharamkund and Gool. They said 65 accused persons were booked in these cases.