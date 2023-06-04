Ramban Police seize 10 vehicles involved in illegal mining

Ramban, June 4: Ramban Police claimed to have seized ten vehicles involved in transporting debris and bajri (crushed stone) without obtaining permission from competent authority at Tatapani, Sangaldan, on Sunday.
Police sources said incharge of Police Post Sangaldan, PSI Dalbir Singh intercepted ten tippers and vehicles were carrying “muck/Bajri from the Halla area towards Sangaldan without any proper permission of competent authority.” The vehicles were seized at Tatapani, Sangaldan.
Later Police informed District Mineral Officer Ramban telephonically and accordingly all the said vehicles were challaned.