Ramban police trace out kidnapped minor girl

Police sources said on Friday evening Abdul Rasheed lodged a complaint at Police Station Gool in which he alleged that his minor daughter (name withheld) was kidnapped by Abdul Karim of Dalwa, Gool. They said accordingly a case FIR number 14 was registered at the Police Station Gool and an investigation was started.

They said on the directions of Superintendent of Police Mohita Sharma, SDPO, and SHO, Gool constituted special police teams to trace out the kidnapped girl.