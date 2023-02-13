Ramban police trace out kidnapped minor girl

Ramban, Feb 13 : Jammu and Kashmir Police Ramban recovered a kidnapped minor girl and arrested her abductor within three days from Udhampur on Monday.
Police sources said on Friday evening Abdul Rasheed lodged a complaint at Police Station Gool in which he alleged that his minor daughter (name withheld) was kidnapped by Abdul Karim of Dalwa, Gool. They said accordingly a case FIR number 14 was registered at the Police Station Gool and an investigation was started.
They said on the directions of Superintendent of Police Mohita Sharma, SDPO, and SHO, Gool constituted special police teams to trace out the kidnapped girl.
While making strenuous efforts using human and technical intelligence, the kidnapped girl was recovered from Udhampur along with her kidnapper.
They said accused Abdul Karim, a resident of Dalwah Gool was arrested and booked under sections 363, 109 IPC.