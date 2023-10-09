Ramban produces 866.3 metric tons of Anardana

Horticulture department officers said around 1350 farmer families are involved in the collection of wild pomegranates from the forest and trade of Anardana for generating their annual income.

Anardana (Punica granatum ) is a small wild fruit-bearing tree spread over 365.75 hectare land on hills, and slopes in Champa, Batote Peera, Chanderkote, Ramban, Kanga, Gandhari, Dhramkund, Sangaldan in Ramban district.

The fruit was harvested in September /October and its seeds were sun-dried to make Anardana. It was used in the preparation of food,( Chat, Chatni). The rind of the wild pomegranate is also sold in markets and it was used in making medicines.