Ramban Road accident | Political leaders grieved over loss of lives

National Conference President and MP from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and party vice president Omar Abdullah while expressing the grief prayed for peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear the inconsolable loss.

Apni Party President, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, on Tuesday, expressed his profound grief over the loss of four lives. In his message, he conveyed his profound grief over the deaths. He said, “I am deeply saddened by the tragic accident that occurred on the national highway in Banihal and claimed four precious lives. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the victims. May Allah grant them the strength to endure the pain of this unfortunate incident, and may He bestow eternal peace upon the departed souls.”