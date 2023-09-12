Ramban Road accident | Political leaders grieved over loss of lives

Srinagar, Sep 12: Several political leaders have expressed grief over the loss of lives in a road accident at Sher Bibi in Ramban district on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.. Four persons died in the mishap.
National Conference President and MP from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and party vice president Omar Abdullah while expressing the grief prayed for peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear the inconsolable loss.
Apni Party President, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, on Tuesday, expressed his profound grief over the loss of four lives. In his message, he conveyed his profound grief over the deaths. He said, “I am deeply saddened by the tragic accident that occurred on the national highway in Banihal and claimed four precious lives. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the victims. May Allah grant them the strength to endure the pain of this unfortunate incident, and may He bestow eternal peace upon the departed souls.”
He remarked, "This accident underscores the environmental disruption stemming from soil and hill manipulation near the highway. The contractors involved in earth removal bear responsibility for these unfortunate incidents."
He emphasised the need for accountability, saying, "Those who contribute to such environmental hazards must be held accountable under the law. In the case of today's accident, a CBI probe must be initiated to determine how boulders rolled down from the nearby mountain, pushing the truck into a deep gorge near Sher Bibi in Banihal. The officials responsible for permitting soil removal, thereby weakening the terrain, and the contractors involved must face legal consequences and be brought to justice.”