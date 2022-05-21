Ramban tunnel collapse: Body of 2nd labourer recovered

Srinagar, May 21: Rescuers on Saturday recovered the body of a second worker from the debris of a tunnel which collapsed near Khooni Nallah area of Ramban district while search continues for the eight workers feared trapped inside.
"Second body being retrieved from debris. Identity will be ascertained. Shall be shifted to District Hospital, Ramban. DC, SSP Ramban on spot along with support teams", Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Mussarat Islam said in a tweet.
The operation to rescue the labourers trapped under the debris following the collapse of an under-construction tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway resumed early on Saturday after a fresh landslide forced the authorities to suspend the process last evening, officials said.
The audit tunnel of T3 on the highway near Khooni Nallah In Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district caved in at the start of the work around 10.15 pm on Thursday.