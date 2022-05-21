Ramban tunnel collapse: Body of 2nd labourer recovered

The operation to rescue the labourers trapped under the debris following the collapse of an under-construction tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway resumed early on Saturday after a fresh landslide forced the authorities to suspend the process last evening.

The audit tunnel of T3 on the highway near Khooni Nallah In Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district caved in at the start of the work around 10.15 pm on Thursday. Mir Imran for Greater Kashmir