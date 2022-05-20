Ramban tunnel collapse: Body of one trapped labourer recovered

Srinagar, May 20: Rescuers on Friday recovered body of one of the ten labourers trapped under debris of an under-construction tunnel which caved in last night on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramban district.
News agency GNS while quoting SHO Ramsoo Nahiem Matoo reported that the body one labourer whose identity could not be known immediately has been recovered. The trapped labourers have been identified as Bengalis Jadav Roy, 23, Gautam Roy, 22, Sudhir Roy, 31, Dipak Roy, 33 and Parimal Roy, 38, Shiva Chowhan, 26 from Assam, Nepalis Nawaraj Chowdhury, 26 and Kushi Ram, 25 and two J&K residents identified as Mujaffar, 38,l and Ishrat, 30.
Two of the injured workers have been identified as Vishnu Gola from Jharkhand, 33 and Ameen, 26 from J&K. A joint rescue operation was launched by the police and Army soon after the incident was reported.
Officials said that there were little chance of survival of trapped labourers as removing of debris upto their location will take hours.
Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, and Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh (IPS) visited site of incident where a massive rescue operation is going on.