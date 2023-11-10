Ramban’s higher reaches receive season’s first snowfall

Ramban, Nov 10: The higher reaches of Ramban district Friday witnessed the first snowfall of the season at Nathatop, Sanasar, Dagantop, Gool, Jawahar tunnel, Mahu, Mangit and Banihal.

Reports received from Nathatop, Jawahar tunnel, Banihal, Mahu and Mangit said that one to two inches of snow was recorded in these areas of Ramban district.

Eyewitnesses told Greater Kashmir that hill resort Sanasar and Railway Station Banihal have been witnessing a heavy rush of tourists since Friday morning, enjoying the snowfall.

“The Nathatop peak and Sanasar slopes, Mahu Mangit area of Khari, Dagantop area of Gool, Jawahar Tunnel and Banihal town witnessed snowfall on Friday afternoon. The tourists returning from Kashmir were seen enjoying snowfall at Banihal Railway Station while local tourists were seen enjoying snowfall at Nathatop, Sanasar,” they said.

The snowfall has brought down the temperature and compelled the residents across the district to wear heavy woollen clothes.

Some link roads like Khari-Mahu link road, and Ramban-Gool road, which got blocked due to landslides, were also reopened after slides and debris were cleared by the concerned agencies late Friday evening.