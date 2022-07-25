Ramsu road accident | Death toll reaches 6

In the road accident on Hingni link road in Ramsu , 5 persons including three women were killed on Sunday and three were injured and shifted to GMCH Anantnag.

Police had said that a vehicle (Scorpio) bearing registration number CH01AQ-8402 on its way to Shagan from Ramsu went out of control of its driver and plunged into a several hundred feet deep gorge at Hingni, resulting in on spot death of two persons including a woman while three injured later died in different hospitals on Sunday night.