Ramsu road accident | Death toll reaches 6

Ramban, July 25: A severely wounded woman traveller, who was among those injured in the accident at Hingi Ramsoo on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Sunday, succumbed at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Srinagar late Sunday evening, thus raising the toll to six.
Two injured women in the accident are undergoing treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital Anantnag.
Police sources said Naza Begum (45), wife of Muhammad Iqbal Sohil, resident of Neel Bhoudhar Tehsil Ramsu succumbed to her injuries at SKIMS Srinagar Sunday night.
In the road accident on Hingni link road in Ramsu , 5 persons including three women were killed on Sunday and three were injured and shifted to GMCH Anantnag.
Police had said that a vehicle (Scorpio) bearing registration number CH01AQ-8402 on its way to Shagan from Ramsu went out of control of its driver and plunged into a several hundred feet deep gorge at Hingni, resulting in on spot death of two persons including a woman while three injured later died in different hospitals on Sunday night.
Two injured women identified as Suhana Begum, daughter of Bashir Ahmed Sohil, resident of Bohardar Neel; Afreena Banoo daughter of Muhammad Ramzan Naik, resident of Zanchous are undergoing treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital, Anantnag, Kashmir.
Police have confirmed the death of the injured woman traveller.